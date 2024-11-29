News & Insights

Gritstone bio Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

November 29, 2024 — 04:29 pm EST

An update from Gritstone bio ( (GRTSQ) ) is now available.

Gritstone bio, Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, highlighting the speculative nature of trading its stock during this period. Investors are cautioned as the company’s monthly operating report, though submitted to comply with legal requirements, is not a reliable indicator of future performance or investment decisions. The report reveals significant financial challenges, with no assurance on recovery prospects for stakeholders.

