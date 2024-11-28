Grifols Stock Declines After Brookfield Drops Buyout Offer

Shares of Grifols GRFS lost over 7% on Wednesday after the company announced that Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management has withdrawn its plan to acquire it.

Both parties likely failed to arrive at a common ground over the company's value. Last week, Grifols’ board refused to endorse Brookfield’s offer to acquire its outstanding share capital for €6.45 billion (around $6.8 billion). Per management, the valuation “significantly undervalues the company’s fundamental prospects and its long-term potential.”

This announcement puts an end to months of negotiations between Grifols and Brookfield, which, along with key shareholders of Grifols, had expressed its intent for a potential takeover in July. These key shareholders are members of the Grifols family as well as the founders of the company. Per a Bloomberg article, the Grifols family owns about a third of the company.

Alongside discussions with management, Brookfield was also reportedly in discussion with banks to raise funds for the above transaction. Through these funds, it intended to refinance Grifols’ existing debt, which includes loans and high-yield bonds. This need for refinancing was due to a clause in Grifols' existing debt agreements, allowing bondholders to demand early repayment at a premium if the company is taken private.

GRFS intends to present its strategic vision under the new leadership at an investor event soon.

GRFS’ Stock Performance

Shares of the company plummeted as investors viewed the takeover as an opportunity to exit this highly leveraged company. Based on financials for the quarter ended September 2024 reported earlier this month, Grifols’ net financial debt was €9.2 billion against the liquidity position of €704 million. Investors also expressed concerns about the company’s ability to generate cash flow.

Year to date, shares of Grifols have lost 30.2% compared with the industry’s 4.5% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Factors Responsible for YTD Fall in GRFS Stock Price

Another reason for the stock’s downside was an attack by short-seller Gotham City Research at this year’s onset when it released several reports accusing Grifols of overstating earnings and understating debt. These accusations were further exacerbated by negative news surrounding the company’s cash flows and subsequent accounting adjustments on investments in China.

To address the above concerns, Grifols appointed new management and even removed family members from executive roles.

GRFS’ Zacks Rank

Grifols currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Grifols, S.A. Price

Grifols, S.A. price | Grifols, S.A. Quote

Key Picks Among Biotech Stocks

Some better-ranked stocks from the sector are Castle Biosciences CSTL, CytomX Therapeutics CTMX and Spero Therapeutics SPRO, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Castle Biosciences’ 2024 loss per share have narrowed from 58 cents to 8 cents. During the same timeframe, loss per share estimates for 2025 have narrowed from $2.13 to $1.88. Year to date, shares of Castle Biosciences have surged 41.7%.

CSTL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 172.72%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ 2024 loss per share have narrowed from 29 cents to 5 cents. Estimates for 2025 loss per share have narrowed from 56 cents to 35 cents. Year to date, shares of CytomX Therapeutics have lost 34.2%.

CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark on the other two occasions, delivering an average surprise of 115.70%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ 2024 loss per share have narrowed from $1.59 to $1.13. Estimates for 2025 loss per share have narrowed from $1.54 to 54 cents. Year to date, shares of Spero Therapeutics have lost 23.1%.

Spero Therapeutics’ earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 94.42%.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.