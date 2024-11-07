News & Insights

Stocks

Grifols Reports Strong Q3 Results with Biopharma Growth

November 07, 2024 — 12:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Grifols (ES:GRF) has released an update.

Grifols, a global leader in plasma-derived medicines, reported a strong third quarter in 2024, with a 12.1% growth in Biopharma driving total revenues to 1.793 billion euros. The company achieved a 26.7% increase in adjusted EBITDA due to a better product mix and reduced plasma costs, while net profit reached 88 million euros despite non-recurring expenses. Grifols remains focused on deleveraging and generating free cash flow, reaffirming its robust financial outlook for the year.

For further insights into ES:GRF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.