Grifols Reports Strong Q3 Results with Biopharma Growth

Grifols, a global leader in plasma-derived medicines, reported a strong third quarter in 2024, with a 12.1% growth in Biopharma driving total revenues to 1.793 billion euros. The company achieved a 26.7% increase in adjusted EBITDA due to a better product mix and reduced plasma costs, while net profit reached 88 million euros despite non-recurring expenses. Grifols remains focused on deleveraging and generating free cash flow, reaffirming its robust financial outlook for the year.

