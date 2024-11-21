Grifal S.p.A. Unveils 2025 Financial Calendar

Grifal SpA (IT:GRAL) has released an update.
Grifal S.p.A., a key player in the Italian industrial packaging market, has announced its financial events calendar for 2025, detailing important dates for shareholders and investors. The company, listed on Euronext Growth Milan, continues to pursue international growth with a focus on sustainable packaging solutions. This strategic expansion aims to establish Grifal’s products as new standards in green packaging.
