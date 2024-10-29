Grey Wolf Launches SILEO to Calm Anxious Dogs

Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp (TSE:WOLF) has released an update.

Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp has launched SILEO, an innovative product in Canada to help dogs manage acute anxiety and fear caused by loud noises like fireworks. This prescription gel can be administered by pet owners at home and calms dogs without sedating them, enhancing the company’s portfolio in animal behavior and anxiety solutions.

