News & Insights

Stocks

Grey Wolf Launches SILEO to Calm Anxious Dogs

October 29, 2024 — 05:42 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp (TSE:WOLF) has released an update.

Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp has launched SILEO, an innovative product in Canada to help dogs manage acute anxiety and fear caused by loud noises like fireworks. This prescription gel can be administered by pet owners at home and calms dogs without sedating them, enhancing the company’s portfolio in animal behavior and anxiety solutions.

For further insights into TSE:WOLF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.