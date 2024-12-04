Greif reports Q4 EPS $1.08, consensus $1.10

Reports Q4 revenue $1.42B, consensus $1.41B . Adjusted EBITDA decreased 2.0% to $197.6M compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $201.6 M . Net cash provided by operating activities decreased by $16.3M to $187.2M. Adjusted free cash flow increased by $8.5M to $144.7M .”I am pleased to report a solid fourth quarter and full year 2024 result, particularly in light of the continuation of this extended period of industrial contraction. While managing the business for the present, we also made significant strides under our Build to Last strategy towards the future, and our executive team and I look forward to sharing more information at our Investor Day next week. Our investors can expect an interactive and engaging half day session, and we highly encourage your in-person attendance as we look forward to 2025 and beyond.”

