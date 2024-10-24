News & Insights

Greggs CEO Acquires Shares, Boosting Investor Confidence

October 24, 2024

Greggs plc (GB:GRG) has released an update.

Greggs plc’s Chief Executive, Roisin Currie, has acquired 14 ordinary shares at a price of £28.8629 per share, as disclosed in a recent transaction on the London Stock Exchange. This move highlights the confidence of senior management in the company’s future performance, potentially influencing investor sentiment positively.

