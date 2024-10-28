News & Insights

Stocks

Greenwing Resources Advances Lithium Extraction Technology

October 28, 2024 — 11:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Greenwing Resources Ltd (AU:GW1) has released an update.

Greenwing Resources Ltd has reported promising developments in its San Jorge Lithium Brine Project in Argentina, with test results showing over 98% lithium recovery using advanced Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technologies. These breakthroughs highlight the potential for producing high-purity, battery-grade lithium products, reinforcing the project’s viability and attractiveness to investors. The company plans to continue evaluating extraction methods to optimize operational efficiency and resource utilization.

For further insights into AU:GW1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BSSMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.