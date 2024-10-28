Greenwing Resources Advances Lithium Extraction Technology

Greenwing Resources Ltd (AU:GW1) has released an update.

Greenwing Resources Ltd has reported promising developments in its San Jorge Lithium Brine Project in Argentina, with test results showing over 98% lithium recovery using advanced Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technologies. These breakthroughs highlight the potential for producing high-purity, battery-grade lithium products, reinforcing the project’s viability and attractiveness to investors. The company plans to continue evaluating extraction methods to optimize operational efficiency and resource utilization.

