Greenvale Energy Director Increases Shareholding

November 20, 2024 — 05:59 pm EST

Greenvale Mining Ltd. (AU:GRV) has released an update.

Greenvale Energy Ltd. has reported a change in director Neil Biddle’s shareholding, with an acquisition of 300,000 ordinary shares valued at $6,420 through on-market purchases. This change reflects ongoing investment activities by key personnel, which could influence investor sentiment and trading dynamics around Greenvale’s stock.

