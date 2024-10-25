News & Insights

Greentown Service Extends Note Terms Amid Economic Challenges

October 25, 2024 — 05:49 am EDT

Greentown Service Group Co. Ltd. (HK:2869) has released an update.

Greentown Service Group Co. Ltd. has announced further amendments to the terms of its Restated Note with China CVS, extending the maturity date to October 2026. This move comes as China CVS faces challenges in meeting the original repayment schedule due to domestic economic conditions and industry challenges. Investors may find this extension crucial as it impacts both companies’ financial strategies and future performance.

