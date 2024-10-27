Greentech Metals Updates on Options Cessation

Greentech Metals Ltd. (AU:GRE) has released an update.

Greentech Metals Ltd. has announced the cessation of 250,000 unexercised options that expired on April 11, 2024. This move reflects a change in the company’s issued capital and could influence investor sentiment. Such updates can impact market dynamics, making it crucial for investors to stay informed about these developments.

