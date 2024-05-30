Greenstone Resources Enters Trading Halt

Greenstone Resources Limited (AU:GSR) has released an update.

Greenstone Resources Limited (GSR) has requested an immediate trading halt on the ASX to manage its disclosure obligations ahead of an upcoming announcement regarding the results of recent Scheme Meetings. The halt is in effect until either the announcement is made or the start of normal trading on June 3, 2024. This proactive step is to ensure proper handling of sensitive information related to the company’s Option Scheme and Share Scheme Meetings.

