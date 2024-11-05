News & Insights

Greenlight Capital Re reports Q3 EPS $1.01, one estimate 65c

November 05, 2024 — 06:12 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $188.01M vs. $166.92M last year. Gross premiums written were $168.3M compared to $183.1M last year, while net premiums earned were $151.9M, compared to $163.1M last year. David Einhorn, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, “Solasglas generated a net return of 5.2% in the third quarter, while maintaining a conservative exposure to equity markets. Despite significant natural catastrophe events during the quarter, Greenlight Re performed well, with positive performance on both our underwriting and investment activities.”

