Greenland Resources Gains Approval for Key Project

November 06, 2024 — 11:40 am EST

Greenland Resources Inc. (TSE:MOLY) has released an update.

Greenland Resources Inc. has received government approval for its Social Impact Assessment, paving the way for its Malmbjerg molybdenum project in Greenland. The project promises to create 250-500 local jobs, reduce economic dependency on Denmark, and generate significant tax revenue. With a focus on environmentally friendly mining, the company is set to present its project at international events.

