Greenland Hong Kong Appoints New Independent Director

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings (HK:0337) has released an update.
Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited has appointed Mr. Kwok Tun Ho Chester as an independent non-executive director, effective 6 November 2024, following the resignation of Dr. Lam. Mr. Kwok will also join the company’s Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration Committees. The appointment aligns with a waiver granted by the Stock Exchange to extend compliance deadlines with certain listing rules.
