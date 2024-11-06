News & Insights

Greenland Hong Kong Appoints New Independent Director

November 06, 2024 — 05:41 am EST

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings (HK:0337) has released an update.

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited has appointed Mr. Kwok Tun Ho Chester as an independent non-executive director, effective 6 November 2024, following the resignation of Dr. Lam. Mr. Kwok will also join the company’s Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration Committees. The appointment aligns with a waiver granted by the Stock Exchange to extend compliance deadlines with certain listing rules.

