Greenfire Resources Faces Control Challenge from WEF

Greenfire Resources is facing a challenge from Waterous Energy Fund (WEF), which seeks control of the company without offering a premium to shareholders. In response, Greenfire has implemented a shareholder rights plan and is taking legal measures to protect minority shareholders. The company is committed to maximizing value and ensuring fair treatment of all stakeholders.

