News & Insights

Markets

Greencore FY24 Profit Rises; Adj. LFL Revenue Up 3.4%

December 03, 2024 — 02:29 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) reported that its fiscal 2024 profit before tax increased to 61.5 million pounds from 45.2 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 9.9 pence compared to 7.2 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 97.5 million pounds, up 27.8%. Adjusted basic earnings per share was 12.7 pence compared to 9.3 pence.

Fiscal 2024 group revenue was 1.81 billion pounds, a decrease of 5.6% compared to prior year. Pro Forma revenue declined by 1.4% when adjusting for the disposal of Trilby Trading, while LFL revenue increased 3.4% when adjusting for the impact of business wins and losses.

Greencore announced a proposed dividend of 2.0 pence per share. The Group also announced the launch of an additional 10 million pounds share buyback.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.