Greencore FY24 Profit Rises; Adj. LFL Revenue Up 3.4%

(RTTNews) - Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) reported that its fiscal 2024 profit before tax increased to 61.5 million pounds from 45.2 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 9.9 pence compared to 7.2 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 97.5 million pounds, up 27.8%. Adjusted basic earnings per share was 12.7 pence compared to 9.3 pence.

Fiscal 2024 group revenue was 1.81 billion pounds, a decrease of 5.6% compared to prior year. Pro Forma revenue declined by 1.4% when adjusting for the disposal of Trilby Trading, while LFL revenue increased 3.4% when adjusting for the impact of business wins and losses.

Greencore announced a proposed dividend of 2.0 pence per share. The Group also announced the launch of an additional 10 million pounds share buyback.

