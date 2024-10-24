News & Insights

Greencape Capital Boosts Stake in Cooper Energy

October 24, 2024 — 01:29 am EDT

Cooper Energy Limited (AU:COE) has released an update.

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd has announced a change in their substantial holding in Cooper Energy Limited, reflecting a notable shift in voting power from 6.65% to 7.66%. This move, involving a significant increase in ordinary fully paid securities, highlights Greencape’s growing influence in Cooper Energy’s shareholder landscape. Investors may find this development intriguing as it could signal potential strategic shifts or future engagements by Greencape in Cooper Energy’s operations.

