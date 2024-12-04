Green Technology Metals Boosts Director’s Stake

Green Technology Metals Limited (AU:GT1) has released an update.
Green Technology Metals Limited has announced a change in the interest of its director, Cameron Henry, with the acquisition of 6 million additional performance rights through Meesha Investments Pty Ltd. This move, approved at the recent AGM, reflects the company’s strategic focus on incentivizing leadership to drive growth. Investors may view this as a positive signal for the company’s future performance.
