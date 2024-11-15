News & Insights

Green Panda to Merge and Rebrand as Thistle Resources

November 15, 2024 — 06:40 pm EST

Class 1 Nickel & Technologies (TSE:NICO) has released an update.

Green Panda Capital Corp. is set to merge with Thistle Resources Corp., pending regulatory approval, and rebrand as Thistle Resources Inc., trading under a new symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company plans a significant share consolidation and a private placement to raise up to $3 million. Trading of the company’s shares is currently halted until the transaction is finalized.

