Green Oleo to Join Mid Small Cap Forum

November 25, 2024 — 09:57 am EST

Green Oleo S.P.A. (IT:GRN) has released an update.

Green Oleo S.P.A., a prominent producer of fine oleochemicals from renewable sources, is set to participate in the ‘Mid Small Cap Forum’ organized by Lond Capital. This virtual event on November 27-28 will feature top management engaging with the financial community, highlighting the company’s sustainable product offerings.

