Green Critical Minerals Advances VHD Technology Pilot Plant

Chase Mining Corporation Limited (AU:GCM) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Green Critical Minerals is advancing its VHD Technology pilot plant project in New South Wales, with the construction set to begin in December 2024. The plant will produce graphite-based products for electronics and renewable energy, aiming for commercialisation in 2025. Following successful pilot operations, GCM plans to expand with a full-scale facility in North America to meet growing demand.
For further insights into AU:GCM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- What If Elon Musk Actually Did Buy the Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Channels?
- Long John Silver: Pirate, Mutineer, and Personal Finance Guru?
- ETH, ETHQ, ETHX: 3 Ethereum ETFs to Boost Portfolio Returns
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.