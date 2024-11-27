Green Critical Minerals Advances VHD Technology Pilot Plant

Chase Mining Corporation Limited (AU:GCM) has released an update.

Green Critical Minerals is advancing its VHD Technology pilot plant project in New South Wales, with the construction set to begin in December 2024. The plant will produce graphite-based products for electronics and renewable energy, aiming for commercialisation in 2025. Following successful pilot operations, GCM plans to expand with a full-scale facility in North America to meet growing demand.

