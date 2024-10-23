Green Bridge Metals Unveils New Drilling Targets

Mich Resources Ltd. (TSE:GRBM) has released an update.

Green Bridge Metals has identified promising drilling targets at its Chrome Puddy nickel project in Ontario, following positive results from geophysical surveys and channel sampling. The company plans to conduct a diamond drilling program to explore these targets and potentially uncover higher-grade nickel mineralization.

