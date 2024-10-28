News & Insights

Great Western Exploration Begins Promising Drilling Initiatives

October 28, 2024 — 05:31 pm EDT

Great Western Exploration Limited (AU:GTE) has released an update.

Great Western Exploration Limited is fully funded and has commenced drilling at its promising Oval Copper-Gold Targets, with additional prospects like the Sumo Niobium Target and Juggernaut copper-gold sites. The company’s seasoned management team holds over 50% of the shares, underscoring their commitment and confidence in Great Western’s future. With a strong cash position and low overheads, the company is strategically positioned for potential growth in the resource sector.

