Great Wall Pan Asia Proposes New Tenancy Agreement

Great Wall Pan Asia Holdings (HK:0583) has released an update.

Great Wall Pan Asia Holdings announces a new three-year tenancy agreement for its premises, commencing January 2025. This proposed new tenancy, involving a connected party, requires approval from independent shareholders and will be reviewed by an Independent Board Committee and Financial Adviser. A special general meeting will be convened for shareholders to vote on the proposal.

For further insights into HK:0583 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.