Great Portland Estates upgraded to Buy from Sell at Citi

November 08, 2024 — 04:35 am EST

Citi double upgraded Great Portland Estates (GPEAF) to Buy from Sell with a price target of 462 GBp, up from 244 GBp. The bifurcation of the West End office market is likely to intensify demand for prime core West End office space as tenants increasingly trade up the quality curve, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says now is the most attractive time to buy Great Portland in the last decade.

GPEAF

