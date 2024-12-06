Great Pacific Gold Unveils 2025 Exploration Plans

Fosterville South Exploration (TSE:GPAC) has released an update.
Great Pacific Gold has announced a comprehensive exploration plan for its Wild Dog Project in Papua New Guinea, set to begin in 2025. The company has made significant preparations, including hiring a full-time geologist, enhancing infrastructure, and planning geophysical and geological work to optimize their exploration efforts. These steps aim to uncover the potential of the project and guide future drilling activities.
