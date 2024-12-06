News & Insights

Great Pacific Gold Unveils 2025 Exploration Plans

December 06, 2024 — 10:33 am EST

Fosterville South Exploration (TSE:GPAC) has released an update.

Great Pacific Gold has announced a comprehensive exploration plan for its Wild Dog Project in Papua New Guinea, set to begin in 2025. The company has made significant preparations, including hiring a full-time geologist, enhancing infrastructure, and planning geophysical and geological work to optimize their exploration efforts. These steps aim to uncover the potential of the project and guide future drilling activities.

For further insights into TSE:GPAC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

