Great Pacific Gold Unveils 2025 Exploration Plans

Great Pacific Gold has announced a comprehensive exploration plan for its Wild Dog Project in Papua New Guinea, set to begin in 2025. The company has made significant preparations, including hiring a full-time geologist, enhancing infrastructure, and planning geophysical and geological work to optimize their exploration efforts. These steps aim to uncover the potential of the project and guide future drilling activities.

