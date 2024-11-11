News & Insights

Great Elm Group reports Q1 EPS 8c vs. 8c last year

November 11, 2024 — 04:40 pm EST

Reports Q1 revenue $4M vs. $3.3M last year…Jason Reese, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “We had a solid start to fiscal 2025, as we continued to expand our assets under management, grew our fee revenue through earned incentive fees from GECC and increased management fees across our credit and real estate businesses. Moreover, the Monomoy Build-to-Suit pipeline remains strong, and we continue to broaden our tenant relationships.” “Additionally, as the Great Elm Credit Income Fund marks its first anniversary, our strong returns and now-established track record position us well to attract capital and further scale the platform. We also increased our stock repurchase capacity up to $20 million from $10 million initially, and utilized the program to repurchase shares at a meaningful discount to book value. Looking ahead, we remain focused on executing on our strategic priorities: growing our core credit and real estate platforms, pursuing compelling investment opportunities and leveraging our strong balance sheet to maximize shareholder value.”

