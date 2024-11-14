News & Insights

Great Divide Mining Uncovers High-Grade Assays at Banshee

November 14, 2024

Great Divide Mining Ltd (AU:GDM) has released an update.

Great Divide Mining Ltd has reported promising assay results from their Banshee Prospect in the Coonambula Project, with high-grade antimony and gold findings. Surface geochemical samples revealed antimony concentrations of up to 23.9% and gold up to 9.93 g/t, indicating the potential for further exploration. These results could enhance the company’s 3D modeling efforts and guide future exploration strategies.

