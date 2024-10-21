News & Insights

Gratifii Ltd Reports Strong Q1 FY25 Growth

October 21, 2024 — 07:48 pm EDT

Gratifii Ltd (AU:GTI) has released an update.

Gratifii Limited has reported a robust financial performance for the first quarter of FY25, with a 32.7% increase in cash receipts quarter-on-quarter, reaching $8.31 million. The company achieved positive operational cash flow of $676,000, attributed to new contracts with major clients like Coles Online and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Additionally, Gratifii has strengthened its position in the market by securing significant transactions and raising approximately $9 million through a partially underwritten placement.

