Gratifii Ltd Reports Strong Q1 FY25 Growth

Gratifii Ltd (AU:GTI) has released an update.

Gratifii Limited has reported a robust financial performance for the first quarter of FY25, with a 32.7% increase in cash receipts quarter-on-quarter, reaching $8.31 million. The company achieved positive operational cash flow of $676,000, attributed to new contracts with major clients like Coles Online and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Additionally, Gratifii has strengthened its position in the market by securing significant transactions and raising approximately $9 million through a partially underwritten placement.

For further insights into AU:GTI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.