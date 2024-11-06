News & Insights

Stocks

Gratifii Ltd Gains Investment from Regal Funds

November 06, 2024 — 01:29 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gratifii Ltd (AU:GTI) has released an update.

Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd and its associates have increased their stake in Gratifii Ltd, now holding 19.44% of the company’s voting power. This development reflects a significant shift in the investment landscape for Gratifii, capturing the interest of market observers. As a shareholder, Regal Funds Management has strengthened its influence over Gratifii’s decision-making processes.

For further insights into AU:GTI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.