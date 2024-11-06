Gratifii Ltd Gains Investment from Regal Funds

Gratifii Ltd (AU:GTI) has released an update.

Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd and its associates have increased their stake in Gratifii Ltd, now holding 19.44% of the company’s voting power. This development reflects a significant shift in the investment landscape for Gratifii, capturing the interest of market observers. As a shareholder, Regal Funds Management has strengthened its influence over Gratifii’s decision-making processes.

For further insights into AU:GTI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.