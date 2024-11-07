Gratifii Ltd Director Acquires More Shares

Gratifii Ltd (AU:GTI) has released an update.

Gratifii Ltd has announced a change in director Patrina Kerr’s interest, as she acquired an additional 12.5 million fully paid ordinary shares through participation in an Entitlement Offer. This acquisition increases her indirect holding, reflecting strategic moves within the company that could interest potential investors.

