Granite Construction Granted $113 Mln Contract To Support U.S. Marines Relocation

(RTTNews) - Infrastructure Company Granite Construction, Inc. (GVA), in partnership with Obayashi Corp. under the Granite-Obayashi 2 Joint Venture, announced Tuesday the award of an estimated $113 million contract to construct new facilities at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz (MCCB).

The project funding comes from the Department of Defense's (DOD) Military Construction (MILCON) and will be included in Granite's third-quarter CAP. The project is expected to begin in October 2024 and be completed in January 2027.

The contract involves the construction of low-rise facilities to support the Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) 9th Engineer Support Battalion.

The buildings will feature reinforced concrete structural frames, walls, floors, roofs, and shallow foundation systems. The key facilities to be constructed include an auto organization shop, electrical/communications maintenance shop, organic storage, vehicle wash rack, and vehicle laydown area.

