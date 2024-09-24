News & Insights

Markets
GVA

Granite Construction Granted $113 Mln Contract To Support U.S. Marines Relocation

September 24, 2024 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Infrastructure Company Granite Construction, Inc. (GVA), in partnership with Obayashi Corp. under the Granite-Obayashi 2 Joint Venture, announced Tuesday the award of an estimated $113 million contract to construct new facilities at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz (MCCB).

The project funding comes from the Department of Defense's (DOD) Military Construction (MILCON) and will be included in Granite's third-quarter CAP. The project is expected to begin in October 2024 and be completed in January 2027.

The contract involves the construction of low-rise facilities to support the Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) 9th Engineer Support Battalion.

The buildings will feature reinforced concrete structural frames, walls, floors, roofs, and shallow foundation systems. The key facilities to be constructed include an auto organization shop, electrical/communications maintenance shop, organic storage, vehicle wash rack, and vehicle laydown area.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.