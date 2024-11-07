Granite awarded civil scope of work for Mosaic Quarter project

Granite (GVA) announced that it has been awarded the civil scope of work for Phase 1 of the Mosaic Quarter project, an approximately $27M subcontract for general contractor Hensel Phelps. Mosaic Quarter is a sports and entertainment-focused lifestyle center, serving as a destination point for residents and visitors. It features venues for entertainment, recreational and collegiate sports, including ice hockey, basketball, soccer, and much more.
