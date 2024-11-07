News & Insights

Stocks

Granite awarded civil scope of work for Mosaic Quarter project

November 07, 2024 — 09:31 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Granite (GVA) announced that it has been awarded the civil scope of work for Phase 1 of the Mosaic Quarter project, an approximately $27M subcontract for general contractor Hensel Phelps. Mosaic Quarter is a sports and entertainment-focused lifestyle center, serving as a destination point for residents and visitors. It features venues for entertainment, recreational and collegiate sports, including ice hockey, basketball, soccer, and much more.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GVA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.