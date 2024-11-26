Gran Tierra Energy Expands in Ecuador and Canada

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) has released an update.
Gran Tierra Energy has successfully discovered oil in Ecuador’s Arawana/Zabaleta field, marking its seventh discovery in the region. The company also entered a strategic partnership with Logan Energy, selling a 50% stake in its Canadian Montney assets for C$52 million, aiming to accelerate development and generate cash flow. These moves align with Gran Tierra’s strategy for long-term value creation and portfolio development.
