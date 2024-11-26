Gran Tierra Energy Expands in Ecuador and Canada

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Gran Tierra Energy has successfully discovered oil in Ecuador’s Arawana/Zabaleta field, marking its seventh discovery in the region. The company also entered a strategic partnership with Logan Energy, selling a 50% stake in its Canadian Montney assets for C$52 million, aiming to accelerate development and generate cash flow. These moves align with Gran Tierra’s strategy for long-term value creation and portfolio development.

For further insights into GTE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.