GrainCorp’s Director Sees Significant Stock Conversion

GrainCorp Limited has announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Robert Spurway, with the conversion of performance and deferred equity rights into ordinary shares. The vesting resulted in an increase in indirect ordinary shares held by Spurway’s trust, reflecting GrainCorp’s incentive plans for the financial years ending in 2022 and 2023. This change highlights the impact of GrainCorp’s strategic remuneration plans on its management’s stock interests.

