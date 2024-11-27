News & Insights

Stocks

GrainCorp’s Director Sees Significant Stock Conversion

November 27, 2024 — 01:41 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Graincorp Limited Class A (AU:GNC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

GrainCorp Limited has announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Robert Spurway, with the conversion of performance and deferred equity rights into ordinary shares. The vesting resulted in an increase in indirect ordinary shares held by Spurway’s trust, reflecting GrainCorp’s incentive plans for the financial years ending in 2022 and 2023. This change highlights the impact of GrainCorp’s strategic remuneration plans on its management’s stock interests.

For further insights into AU:GNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GRCLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.