Graco Boosts Portfolio With the Acquisition of PCT Systems

Graco Inc. GGG has recently completed the acquisition of the megasonic and ultrasonic wet cleaning systems business of PCT Systems (“PCT”). The financial terms of the transaction have been kept under wraps.



Based in San Jose, CA, PCT specializes in designing and manufacturing a range of products, including heated process tanks, megasonic generators, transducer assemblies and custom tanks. These are crafted from stainless steel, plastics and quartz. It serves industries like semiconductors, optics, glass and additives.

Acquisition Rationale

The latest buyout is in sync with Graco’s policy of acquiring businesses to strengthen its business and expand market share. The inclusion of PCT’s business will enhance GGG’s portfolio of high-purity chemical delivery equipment that is used for making semiconductors, solar panels, LED displays and other electronics. This acquisition aligns with the company’s White Knight business and will enable it to expand its presence in the semiconductor market.

Graco’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

GGG currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Weakness in the broader industrial sector has been negatively impacting its results. An increase in general and administrative expenses might continue affecting Graco’s profitability. Given its international presence, forex woes are an added concern.



In the past year, the stock gained 5.8% compared with the industry’s 22.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Graco expects improving order rates and product innovations to drive its performance in the quarters ahead. Its investments in manufacturing and distribution facilities are expected to foster growth.

Stocks to Consider

Better-ranked companies from the same space are discussed below.



Flowserve Corporation FLS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



FLS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.2%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowserve’s 2024 earnings has increased 3.8%.



Crane Company CR presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11.2%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CR’s 2024 earnings has increased 2%.



Ferguson Enterprises Inc. FERG currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. FERG delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.6%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Ferguson’s fiscal 2025 earnings has remained steady.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Graco Inc. (GGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crane Company (CR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ferguson plc (FERG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.