GPI SpA Updates Bylaws Amid Global Growth

GPI SpA (IT:GPI) has released an update.

GPI SpA, a leader in health and social services information systems, has registered its updated corporate bylaws following recent amendments. The company is dedicated to enhancing healthcare sustainability through digital transformation, with significant revenues and a global presence, having achieved €433 million in revenue in 2023. GPI SpA is publicly traded on the Euronext Tech Leaders segment.

