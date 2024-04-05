What is an Entity Management Software?

Entity management software is a tool that makes it easier for boards and leadership teams to take charge of their governance duties. It combines automation and workflows for a seamless collaboration between leaders and legal and finance teams. By providing a centralized view of important entity data, organizations and general counsel can track compliance obligations and responsibilities, better manage documentation, and effectively communicate with important stakeholders. Investing in entity management software can offer long-term benefits, including improved efficiency, reduced risk, and enhanced decision-making.

Enhancing Corporate Governance with Entity Management Software

Entity management is a crucial component of running a successful organization, especially one that operates in different jurisdictions. To keep up with fast-paced regulatory changes and provide accurate data for management and governance needs, it is important for organizations to have an entity management framework in place. In today’s digital landscape, a great way to do so is by investing in trustworthy entity management software.

Entity management software can help organizations maintain compliance, manage corporate structure, and even streamline crucial legal and regulatory processes. With entity management software, like Kube, organizations can eliminate the need for manual processes that come with challenges such as human error, higher labor costs, and insufficient recordkeeping.

The Benefits of Corporate Entity Management Software

There are various benefits organizations can gain from using entity management software, including:



Simplified Compliance Management

Following jurisdictional rules and regulations can be stressful, and misalignment and inaccuracy in entity management may pose a threat to an organization’s success. Software can be effective in reducing compliance worries and streamlining entity management processes with automated alerts for filing deadlines, monitoring changes in regulations, and generating reports. Equipped with accurate recordkeeping, organizations can ensure transparency within the corporate structure and run the business without having to worry about outdated compliance and governance data.

Streamlined Entity Information

Running an organization that operates in different areas across the globe can make corporate management a challenging endeavour. Leaders want to avoid entity management and governance errors, and with more employees and locations to follow up with, doing so can be harder in jurisdictions where particular regulations need to be strictly followed. Corporate entity management software can facilitate big organizational moves like entity formation, mergers and acquisitions, and other corporate transactions.

Optimized Scheduling

One of the best ways to stay on top of compliance regulations is to ensure that deadlines are met – on time and every time. Successfully tracking important timelines, like annual reports, license reports, and other crucial submission due dates is the starting point of good entity management. A reliable entity management software allows you to have these important dates right in front of you in a structured calendar. It also provides leaders with the necessary information to accurately complete any reports and compliance documentation to avoid unnecessary late fees, business-limiting penalties, and more severe consequences like credibility loss and PR crises.

Effective Leadership

Larger organizations are faced with many executive responsibilities. With some organizations having anywhere between 100 to 500 entities, and some even having thousands, management best practices are key to successful leadership. Entity management software gathers and presents the essential data needed to keep track of multiple jurisdictions. With governance and compliance information at leaders' fingertips, they can better manage subsidiary entities, track ownership structures, and review shareholder data. Key Features to Look for in Entity Management Software

When evaluating entity management software, organizations should consider if the software has the key features outlined below.



Customizable Dashboard

Dashboard customization helps leaders in being able to see and meet unique priorities and important deadlines. Not only that, but a dashboard tailored to the organization’s primary needs facilitates collaboration and communication, ensuring that all parties are aligned and on the same page.

Document Management

Updating and organizing important documents is essential to good governance. Entity management software should help strengthen an organization by accelerating search and document sharing capabilities. With a software, like Kube, that stores documents centrally and tags them to individual tasks, the risk of multiple copies in the system decreases significantly. Moreover, document filing and form creation should also be sought-after features. Automated e-filings can reduce mistakes and help in fill out annual reports, confirmation statements, appointments, and more.

Reporting and Analytics

Organizations should choose entity management software that allows users to generate standard and/or customized reports. Software like Kube provides users access to instant insights and data across teams, task management analysis, and a view of compliance information.