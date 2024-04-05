Directors' & Officers' Questionnaire

What is a D&O Questionnaire?

A D&O Questionnaire is a crucial tool used by companies to gather essential data from directors and officers, ensuring compliance with regulatory bodies and delivering transparency to shareholders. By transitioning this traditionally paper-based process to a seamless digital platform, the collection, management, and analysis of this critical information become significantly more efficient and security oriented.

The D&O questionnaire is distributed to company directors and officers to collect individual data that is required by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nasdaq, or other stock-exchange and regulatory bodies. This process often begins when a company starts to draft its S-1 registration statement in preparation for an initial public offering (IPO). Much of the data collected in the D&O questionnaire must be initially included in the S-1 and then annually updated in the company’s proxy statement.

The disclosures in the D&O questionnaire ensure compliance with laws and provide transparency to shareholders and regulators about potential conflicts of interest, company compensation practices, and the qualifications and independence of directors. The question types often focus on background, employment, business relationships, securities ownership, insider transactions, and compensation. Respondent answers help facilitate accurate disclosures.

Why Do Boards Need to Fill Out D&O Questionnaires?

D&O questionnaires are needed to ensure that the company is able to accurately comply with its proxy disclosure requirements and regulatory oversight obligations. Digitizing D&O questionnaires helps improve the integrity and timeliness of this information-gathering process and reduces the risks associated with more traditional distribution methods.

Companies can use a third-party platform, like Nasdaq Questionnaires, to transform the manual, paper-based D&O questionnaire process into one that is dynamic, intelligent, and data-driven. Plus, digital D&O questionnaires help ensure accuracy in disclosures, promote efficiencies, improve responses, streamline reviews, save time, and lower costs.

D&O Questionnaire Templates and Tips

When creating a D&O questionnaire template, consider including commonly used question categories, such as: General Background Gather information from respondents about their general backgrounds, including name, age, address, occupation, and self-identified diversity data. Family Relationships Assess a respondent’s familial relationships to other directors and officers of the administering company or its subsidiaries. Board Memberships Disclose any other companies for which a respondent is serving or has served as a director or officer. Legal Proceedings Identify any bankruptcies, criminal activities, fraud charges, securities violations, or other material legal proceedings associated with respondents. Compensation Examine all sources of compensation that a respondent has received by the administering company or its subsidiaries over the last year. Transactions Describe any transactions a respondent has had with the administering company, its subsidiaries, or related parties. Securities Ownership Determine any equity securities of the administering company or its subsidiaries that are owned by the respondent. FINRA Discover any relationship of the respondent with the Financial Industry Regulatory Association (FINRA), including membership and transactions.



When to Update a D&O Questionnaire

D&O questionnaires are submitted annually to comply with SEC and listing standard requirements. Companies may also choose to update their existing D&O questionnaire templates to meet stakeholder demands for transparency. For example, in the current climate of increased pressure for diversity disclosures, D&O questionnaires may be a useful tool to document self-identified information related to board composition.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Third-Party Facilitator

What to look for from third party advisors when creating a D&O questionnaire.

With Nasdaq Questionnaires, create D&O questionnaire templates from your company’s template or utilize a questionnaire template from Nasdaq Governance Solutions’ law firm partners. When choosing a third party, like our Governance Advisory Team, to assist with D&O questionnaires, consider the following factors: Data Security Does the platform maintain best-in-class security standards? Experience Does the provider employ professionals who have experience with the D&O process in an outside counsel and in-house legal environment? Can the team help you make the process easier? Governance Does the team offer support in setting up the D&O questionnaire and facilitating the response and reporting process? Questionnaire Access Is it straightforward for respondents to access the D&O questionnaires by direct link, thus avoiding a cumbersome account and password setup process? User Friendliness Is the interface easy to navigate? Is it available via mobile and desktop devices? Technical Support Do respondents have timely phone and email support from a knowledgeable, sophisticated, and friendly team in the event of a question or technical problem? Features Does the D&O questionnaire platform offer dynamic linking to important reference documents or webpages? Is it easy to review defined terms within the questionnaire? Can you require respondents to answer all questions applicable to them to prevent incomplete submissions?

Nasdaq Questionnaires drives excellence throughout the D&O questionnaire process

At Nasdaq Governance Solutions, our Governance Advisory Team works with boards to turn complex, paper-based D&O questionnaires into a seamless, digital process. Our user-friendly Nasdaq Questionnaires platform helps alleviate the pain points of the D&O questionnaire process.

Historically, the process for preparing and reviewing D&O questionnaires has been cumbersome and time-consuming for administrators and for the directors and officers who need to complete them. Administrators spend weeks preparing customized versions of D&O questionnaires to send to directors and officers via email or mail. Once directors and officers receive the questionnaires, they often commit hours of their time navigating questions and handwriting their answers. They then mail, scan, or email the completed questionnaires back to the administrator for review. In some cases, directors and officers skip questions or submit incomplete responses. As a result, the administrator’s review process may be complicated and prone to error, which may pose operational, financial, and regulatory risks.

Digitizing D&O questionnaires helps improve the integrity of the process and speeds up the review process. Use of a digital platform, like Nasdaq Questionnaires, transforms the manual, paper-based D&O questionnaire process into one that is dynamic, intelligent, and data-driven, and helps ensure accuracy in disclosures while promoting efficiencies.

Our team works with attorneys, corporate secretaries, and administrators to automate the process of customizing, updating, and managing D&O questionnaires for each director and officer year-over-year. They can streamline the D&O questionnaire process by prepopulating information, tracking changes to that information, and utilizing multi-part and conditional questions, customized tables and response fields, linked documents, and definitions of key terms. They can also send automated notifications from the Nasdaq Questionnaires platform that remind directors and officers to complete their D&O questionnaires in a timely fashion.

Our team helps save directors and officers time by sending them customized, secure links to access and complete their questionnaires from desktop, tablet, and mobile devices at their convenience. Directors and officers can complete questionnaires in nearly half the time of a paper-based process, because they can be prepopulated with information from company records and directors and officers only see questions relevant to their roles and other predetermined attributes.

Upon completion, each completed questionnaire is immediately available from the Nasdaq Questionnaires dashboard. Once all directors and officers have completed the process, a redlined summary report in Microsoft Excel is available. This provides a simple way to review all questions, respondents, and changes in a searchable and sortable document. Report data can be sorted when compiling sub-reports for auditors and related-party transactions, streamlining proxy disclosures, and supporting board composition disclosures.

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Key Benefits of Using Nasdaq Questionnaires for D&O Questionnaires