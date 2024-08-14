Google's New Pixel Devices Promise Enhanced AI Capabilities

Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Made by Google event on August 13 (Tuesday) showcased a range of new products in its Pixel lineup, with a particular emphasis on its new Pixel 9 smartphones and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Four new models were introduced: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The company also unveiled new versions of its Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds. These devices boast advanced features including built-in AI integration powered by Google’s G4 Tensor chip and Gemini Nano, Google’s smallest language model.

Unveiling Pixel 9's AI-powered features

During the hour-and-a-half event, Google’s team unveiled several advancements in on-device AI, starting with Gemini’s integration into the Android system via the new G4 Tensor chip, developed by Google’s Deep Mind. The chip is designed to integrate up to seven years of Google’s advancements in AI, has advanced cooling technology, satellite SOS capabilities, better battery life and is twice as durable as previous models. At its peak rate, the G4 Tensor chip’s TPU can process an impressive 45 tokens per second. The Tensor G3 chip, which powers Google’s previous Pixel 8 series, can process 27.

The G4 chip is expected to improve app coordination and productivity and offer users a more seamless experience. Along with connecting to existing apps like Calendar, Notes and Reminders, the latest Pixel phones will come equipped with AI-powered smart apps, such as a weather app that will leverage Gemini’s features to provide more accurate and personalized forecasts; and Call Notes, that can recall information from past phone calls and provide full transcripts of conversations. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) unveiled a similar feature at its World Wide Developers Conference in June.

One of the coolest new features is Pixel Screenshots, which combines elements of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), note-taking apps and reminder tools. Pixel Screenshots organizes screenshots into collections – for example, shopping lists or future concerts – and uses AI to identify useful information such as links to products and important dates.

Gemini will also come with a new Live feature, which is the first feature from Project Astra, a universal multimodal AI agent introduced at Google I/O. During a live demonstration, Gemini Live was described as a conversational AI assistant designed to hold longer, free-flowing conversations. The goal is to help users brainstorm, think creatively and work through complex problems. Gemini Live, along with a few other capabilities, will first become available for Gemini advanced subscribers; however, the Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL and 9 Pro Fold will come with a free year subscription for Gemini Advanced and 2 TB of Google Cloud storage. The Pixel 9 does not.

The Pixel 9 and 9 Pro models come with significant advancements to their cameras. The Pixel 9 series is equipped with improved panorama, autofocus, super res zoom, and night sight capabilities, as well as some new AI-powered tools. One of the new features is "Add Me," which allows users to insert themselves into photos.

Another feature, Magic Editor, builds on the capabilities of Magic Eraser, allowing users to recompose and perform other complex edits to photos. It even utilizes AI to provide editing suggestions based on the content of a photo. Additionally, there's Video Boost, which offers similar features to enhance video content, and Audio Magic Eraser to eliminate distracting background noise.

​Google's wearable duo: the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2

During the second half of the event, the focus was on the new Pixel Watch 3. It is available in the standard size and a 45-millimeter model, and it comes with performance-tracking capabilities for athletes to help them create effective wellness routines. In September, a Loss of Pulse Detection sensor will be added to the watch, allowing it to detect cardiac events and contact emergency services.

Additionally, the new fit-adjustable Pixel Buds Pro 2 features a Tensor A1 chip, providing users with access to Gemini hands-free and using AI to enhance sound quality. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 also offers twice as powerful Active Noise Cancellation.

Market reaction

Pixel 9 smartphones are available for preorder in the US, Japan and Europe. Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL will begin shipping on August 22. The Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 will ship in September.

Googled was trading at US$164.18 before today’s event, having recovered most of its losses accrued during last week’s tech sell-off. Alphabet stock was up 1.75 percent from five days ago and was up 18.85 percent YTD as of noon EDT. It traded mostly flat and closed slightly ahead at US$165.93 but fell 1.40 percent to US$161.40 in after-hours trading. As of writing, the stock is valued at US$164.50.

Meanwhile, shares of Foxconn (OTCPINK:FITGF) closed 1.13 percent higher on Tuesday. In May, Google partnered with the Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer to build Pixel phones at their facility in Tamil Nadu, India. Shares of Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM), whose central and graphics processing units are the foundation of the G4, also rose by 3.63 percent to US$123.79 at the closing bell.





