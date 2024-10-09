Google (GOOGL) Makes Parking Convenient with SpotHero Partnership

Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Google is partnering with SpotHero, an online parking reservation platform, to simplify the vehicle parking process. Under this deal, users of Google Maps and Google Search apps in the U.S. and Canada will be able to easily find and reserve parking spots at over 8,000 locations.

It’s worth noting that Google had been testing this SpotHero integration with select users since April before officially rolling it out today.

Google Enhances User Experience on Google Maps

The collaboration between Google and SpotHero enables users to easily find and reserve parking. Users can click the “Book Online” button while using Google Maps or Search to access SpotHero’s platform and securely pay for a parking space.

In addition to basic parking reservations, users can also pre-book parking slots and search for facilities with specific amenities like EV charging or wheelchair accessibility.

By incorporating parking reservations, Google Maps is evolving into a more complete travel companion. This integration will allow users to plan their journeys more efficiently, from navigation to finding convenient parking options.

Is GOOGL Stock a Good Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, GOOGL has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 30 Buys and nine Holds assigned in the last three months. At $201.64, the average Alphabet price target implies 22.67% upside potential. Shares of the company have gained 17.97% year-to-date.

See more GOOGL analyst ratings

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.