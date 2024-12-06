Goodtech ASA Boosts Share Capital with Employee Program

Goodtech ASA Class A (DE:6FO) has released an update.

Goodtech ASA has successfully implemented its annual share savings program, allowing employees to purchase shares at a 25% discount. A total of 107 employees subscribed for 709,268 shares, leading to an increase in the company’s share capital by NOK 1,418,536. This move reflects Goodtech’s commitment to employee investment and company growth.

