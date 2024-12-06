News & Insights

Stocks

Goodtech ASA Boosts Share Capital with Employee Program

December 06, 2024 — 12:04 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Goodtech ASA Class A (DE:6FO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Goodtech ASA has successfully implemented its annual share savings program, allowing employees to purchase shares at a 25% discount. A total of 107 employees subscribed for 709,268 shares, leading to an increase in the company’s share capital by NOK 1,418,536. This move reflects Goodtech’s commitment to employee investment and company growth.

For further insights into DE:6FO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.