GoodRx Holdings Strengthens Board with New Appointment

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has announced the election of Ronald E. Bruehlman to its Board of Directors, effective November 8, 2024, following Julie Bradley’s resignation. Bruehlman, an experienced finance executive from IQVIA, brings significant expertise in healthcare and finance, which is expected to support GoodRx’s focus on sustainable revenue growth and improved access to affordable prescription medications. His appointment as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee underscores the board’s commitment to robust financial oversight.

