Goldwin Reports Sales Growth and Dividend Increase

Goldwin (JP:8111) has released an update.
Goldwin Inc. reported a 4.4% increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2024, reaching 53,367 million yen, while profit attributable to owners rose by 7.4% to 7,865 million yen. The company also announced a higher interim dividend, signaling confidence despite a drop in operating profit. Investors may find these results encouraging amidst the backdrop of a competitive market.
