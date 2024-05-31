Goldstream Investment Increases Meitu Shares Holding

Goldstream Investment Limited (HK:1328) has released an update.

Goldstream Investment Limited, through its subsidiary Redwood, has expanded its investment portfolio by purchasing an additional 1,114,000 shares of Meitu for about HK$3.1 million, averaging HK$2.79 per share. This latest acquisition brings Redwood’s total holdings to 13,958,500 Meitu shares, equivalent to 0.31% of Meitu’s issued shares. The investment, totaling around HK$38.9 million, was funded entirely from Goldstream’s internal resources.

