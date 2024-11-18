Goldrich Mining Secures $20M Financing with Castle Placement

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Goldrich Mining Company ( (GRMC) ) just unveiled an update.

Goldrich Mining Company has partnered with Castle Placement, LLC to raise $20 million through a financing package, including a $10 million public offering of 200 million common shares and $10 million in forward gold sales. This strategic move aims to restart mining operations at the Little Squaw Creek placer mine in Alaska, potentially revitalizing the company’s efforts in the promising Chandalar gold district. As Goldrich focuses on uncovering valuable gold deposits, this initiative offers a compelling opportunity for investors interested in the dynamic world of gold mining.

