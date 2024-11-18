News & Insights

Stocks

Goldrich Mining Secures $20M Financing with Castle Placement

November 18, 2024 — 02:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Goldrich Mining Company ( (GRMC) ) just unveiled an update.

Goldrich Mining Company has partnered with Castle Placement, LLC to raise $20 million through a financing package, including a $10 million public offering of 200 million common shares and $10 million in forward gold sales. This strategic move aims to restart mining operations at the Little Squaw Creek placer mine in Alaska, potentially revitalizing the company’s efforts in the promising Chandalar gold district. As Goldrich focuses on uncovering valuable gold deposits, this initiative offers a compelling opportunity for investors interested in the dynamic world of gold mining.

See more data about GRMC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GRMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.