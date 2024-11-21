News & Insights

Goldman starts Emcor at Sell, sees challenging cyclical backdrop

November 21, 2024 — 06:20 pm EST

Goldman Sachs analyst Adam Bubes initiated coverage of Emcor (EME) with a Sell rating and $445 price target The firm has been impressed with the company’s productivity gains, margin expansion, and value added M&A track record. At the same time, the analyst sees a challenging cyclical backdrop in the medium term with EBIT margin leading indicators turning lower and a forecast for nearly flat private non-residential construction spending growth in 2025.

