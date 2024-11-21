Goldman starts Emcor at Sell, sees challenging cyclical backdrop

Goldman Sachs analyst Adam Bubes initiated coverage of Emcor (EME) with a Sell rating and $445 price target The firm has been impressed with the company’s productivity gains, margin expansion, and value added M&A track record. At the same time, the analyst sees a challenging cyclical backdrop in the medium term with EBIT margin leading indicators turning lower and a forecast for nearly flat private non-residential construction spending growth in 2025.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on EME:
- Emcor initiated with a Sell at Goldman Sachs
- Stifel Says Now Could Be a Good Time to Buy Construction Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider
- Emcor initiated with a Buy at Stifel
- EMCOR Group Reports Record Revenues and Earnings Growth
- Emcor reports Q3 EPS $5.80, consensus $4.98
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.