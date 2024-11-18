Goldman Sachs Plans To Spin-out Its Digital Assets Platform: Bloomberg

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs is reportedly speaking with potential partners as it plans to spin out its digital-assets platform into a new company.

According to Bloomberg, Mathew McDermott, Goldman's global head of Digital Assets, in an interview said that the bank is in talks with a number of market participants on the plans as it continues to build out the platform's capabilities and develop new commercial use cases.

Plans for the new company are in the early stages, but the long term goal is to execute the spin-out within the next 12 to 18 months, subject to regulatory approvals, McDermott said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.