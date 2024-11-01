Goldman Sachs Adjusts Holdings in Britvic PLC

Britvic (GB:BVIC) has released an update.

The Goldman Sachs Group has adjusted its voting rights in Britvic PLC, now holding a total of 6.038974% of the company’s shares. This change was driven by a mix of direct voting rights and securities lending. Such shifts in major holdings can signal strategic moves that investors may want to watch closely in the financial markets.

